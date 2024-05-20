Ghana forward Inaki Williams named Best African Player in La Liga

Ghana international Inaki Williams has been voted the Best Africa Player in the Spanish league following an outstanding campaign with Athletic Bilbao.

The 29-year-old has been in fine form for the Rojiblancos this season, leading the Basque club to a European place finish with a game to end the campaign.

Williams also starred for Athletic Bilbao as they won their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years, scoring in crucial games against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Before the game against Sevilla at the San Mames on Sunday, May 19, 2024, the striker was presented with his award by Andoni Goikoetxea, a Bilbao legend.

Williams broke into the top 20 goal-scorers at Atletic Bilbao after scoring in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna last week.

The Spain-born forward is enjoying his most prolific campaign in the league this season, having already netted 12 goals in La Liga.

He also scored two goals and delivered two assists in the Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, his form at club level is yet to translate to national team football, having netted only one in 17 games for the Black Stars.

He is expected to return to the Black Stars ahead of June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.