VIDEO: Ghana forward Inaki Williams named substantive captain of Athletic Bilbao

Ghana international Inaki Williams has been named as the new captain of Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao.

The Black Stars attacker replaces Spanish international Oscar De Marcos as the substantive captain heading into the 2025/26 football campaign.

De Marcos called it a quit at the weekend when his outfit succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona at the San Mames Baria. The 36-year-old leaves the Busque club after 16 seasons and 572 first-team appearances.

However, on La Liga final day, De Marcos handed the captain armband to the Ghana international as he retires from professional football. Having assumed the captaincy role, the pacey attacker is expected to lead Athletic Bilbao in domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League at large next season.

Williams, who has spent his entire professional career at the San Mames debuted for Athletic Bilbao back in 2015 and has since established himself as a key member of the squad.

The experienced attacker continues to make his mark at Athletic Bilbao, remaining one of the team's most influential players.

Since his debut in 2015, the 30-year-old has made 471 appearances for Athletic Bilbao, scoring 111 goals and delivering 64 assists.

This season, he racked up 50 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 9 assists across the period.