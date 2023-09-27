Ghana forward Inaki Williams nominated for La Liga Player of the Month award

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams has been nominated for the Player of the Month award in La Liga.

The Ghana international was selected for the gong after a run of outstanding performances in the month of September, where he scored two goals and provided an assist as Athletic Bilbao climb up on the La Liga table.

Williams faces competition from Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, Real Socieded's Takefuso Kubo and Girona's Savio.

The 28-year-old has been Athletic Bilbao's star man this season, combining with his brother to help the Rojiblancos into the top four at the end of September.

Williams switched allegiance to represent Ghana in 2022 and he is yet to score his first goal for the country.

He was part of the team that secured AFCON qualification for Ghana.