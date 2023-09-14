GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana forward Inaki Williams rejoins Athletic Club after helping Ghana secure AFCON qualification

Published on: 14 September 2023
Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams has rejoined his Athletic Club teammates after playing a role as Ghana secured qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The Spain-born forward started the game against the Central African Republic as the Black Stars came from a goal down to beat their opponents.

Williams did not play in the friendly against Liberia but was on the bench as the team tore apart the Lone Stars.

The Athletic Bilbao forward is yet to score his first goal for the country despite being in good form in La Liga this season. Williams has scored a goal and provided an assist in four La Liga games so far.

He is expected to start training today ahead of the game on Saturday, September 16, against Cadiz.

Williams' next game with the national team will be in the international friendlies against the United States and Mexico in America.

Ghana will be hoping to get the best out of the forward ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

 

