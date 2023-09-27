Ghana forward Inaki Williams scores again as Athletic Bilbao held by Getafe

Ghana forward Inaki Williams continues to impress, netting a goal for the third consecutive game for Athletic Bilbao in their Spanish La Liga clash against Getafe on Wednesday.

The Estadio San Mames witnessed an intense battle as Athletic Bilbao and Getafe played to a 2-2 draw in a round seven fixture.

Despite finishing the game with 10 men, Athletic Bilbao managed to secure a point, thanks in part to Williams' stellar performance.

The scoring began early in the match, with Bilbao taking the lead in the sixth minute. Yuri Berchiche delivered a free kick that eluded the grasp of David Soria, Getafe's goalkeeper, finding the back of the net.

Mason Greenwood, on loan from Manchester United, played a pivotal role in Getafe's equalizer, which came in the 51st minute and was expertly finished by Gaston Alvarez.

Inaki Williams once again showcased his goal-scoring prowess, extending Bilbao's lead in the 62nd minute with a magnificent effort.

However, Getafe fought back, with Juanmi Latasa finding the equalizer in the 83rd minute, securing a valuable point for his team at the San Mames stadium.

Inaki Williams has now scored four goals, and two assists in seven appearances this season for the Spanish club.