Ghana forward Inaki WIlliams scores as Athletic Club defeat Cadiz in La Liga

Black Stars forward Inaki WIlliams netted his second goal in La Liga this season as Athletic Club thrashed Cadiz at San Memes.

The Ghana international, who rejoined his teammates on Wednesday after the international break, wrapped up victory for Bilbao with a fine finish in the 90th minute.

After a barren first half, Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring in the 66th minute after connecting to an Oscar De Marcos pass.

Asier Villalibre doubled the lead two minutes later before turning provider for Williams' goal in the final minute.

Williams' younger brother Nico Williams was not in the matchday squad after returning from international break with a knock.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure at San Memes for almost a decade but yet to score his first international goal for Ghana.