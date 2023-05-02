Ghana forward Inaki Williams scores late to earn Athletic Bilbao draw at Real Mallorca

Ghana forward Inaki Williams scored a last-gasp penalty to secure a point for Athletic Bilbao in their game against Real Mallorca in La Liga on Monday night.

The Black Stars forward converted from the spot in injury time to keep Bilbao's hopes of an European place finish alive at the Iberostar Estadi.

The host took an early second half lead through Lee Kang-in but after waves and waves of attack from Athletic Bilbao, the visitors were rewarded a late penalty. Williams made no mistake as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Compatriot Baba Iddrisu was introduced in the game in the second half for Real Mallorca.

The in-form Ghana international has now netted five goals in his last six appearances for the San Memes outfit. The goal against Mallorca was his ninth of the campaign in La Liga.

Bilbao are two points behind Real Betis, a team they will face on Thursday, in the fight for an European berth.