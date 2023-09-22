Ghana forward Inaki Williams shines with goal and assist in Athletic Bilbao victory over Deportivo Alaves

Ghana international forward Inaki WIlliams registered his third goal in the Spanish La Liga this season as he inspired Athletic Bilbao victory over Deportivo Alaves on Friday evening.

The Black Stars forward did not only score in the match but also produced an assist to ensure Athletic Club beat Alaves 2-0 at the Estadio Mendizorrotza.

WIlliams opened the scoring of the match for Bilbao in the 18th minute with a fine finish after being set up by midfielder Mikel Vesga.

Oihan Sancet doubled the lead for Bilbao in the 76th minute to wrap up their second away win of the campaign after receiving a pass from Inaki Williams.

Inaki played the full-throttle of the match while his brother Nico Williams was sidelined due to a muscle injury he picked up during the international break.

The 28-year-old has been key for Bilbao since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, having been involved in five goals after 6 appearances. He has three goals and two assists.