Ghana forward Inaki Williams shows Vinicius Jr support after latest racist abuse

Black Stars and Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams has joined the fight against racism after Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse during the match against Valencia.

The Real Madrid winger was red carded after furiously reacting to racist chants following Los Blancos 1-0 defeat to Valencia.

Williams, who was born in Spain, took to social media to show support for the Brazilian and calls for an end to racism in La Liga.

"Racism is inadmissible in any circumstance, in football and in society. Let's get this over with. NO TO RACISM," he wrote on Twitter.

El racismo es inadmisible en cualquier circunstancia, en el fútbol y en la sociedad. Acabemos con esto. NO AL RACISMO. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) May 22, 2023

Vinicius Jr has in the past suffered similar abuses and believes La Liga are not helping the fight against the canker.

"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists," wrote Vini Jr.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here," he added.

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas insists the player has not presented himself to help in dealing with the perpetrators.

"Since those who should not explain to you what it is and what it can do La Liga in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself. Before criticizing and insulting La Liga, it is necessary that you inform yourself properly Vini Jr," he wrote on Twitter.

"Do not let yourself be manipulated and make sure you fully understand each other's competencies and the work we have been doing together."