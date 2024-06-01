Ghana forward Inaki Williams ties the knot with Patricia Morales in Grand Bilbao Ceremony

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Patricia Morales today in Bilbao, Spain.

The couple's special day will begin with a ceremony at the historic Basilica of BegoÃ±a at 4 PM, followed by a grand reception at Palacio de San Miguel in Sodupe.

The reception venue is a popular choice among footballers, and it's expected to be a star-studded affair.

Almost the entire Athletic Bilbao team will be in attendance to celebrate with their teammate, with only SimÃ³n and Vivian unable to make it due to their call-up for international duty with Spain.

Williams, who has been an integral part of the Bilbao squad, will be surrounded by his friends and teammates as he exchanges vows with his partner.

The ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, with close friends and family also in attendance.

Fans and well-wishers will be eagerly awaiting glimpses of the special day, as Williams and Morales embark on this new chapter in their lives together.