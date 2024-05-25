Ghana forward Inaki Williams undergoes surgery to remove glass from left foot

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams has undergone a successful surgery to remove a glass stuck in his foot for two years.

The Athletic Bilbao forward will miss the final game of the season in La Liga against Rayo Vellacano as he begins his recovery.

He is expected to also be absent for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

According to Athletic Bilbao manager, Ernesto Valverde, the player has been playing for the 2cm glass in his foot for almost two years.

"It is a story that he has given me permission to tell it because it deserves to be told. IÃ±aki Williams has broken a record for consecutive games played, he has won a Cup... and he had a two-centimeter glass stuck in the floor of the foot. It's amazing, but that's how it is," he said.

"According to the doctor, the glass was getting close to a bone, a tendon... the truth is that the doctor and I started laughing because we didn't believe it. It was a month ago and they had to extract it," he added.

Williams has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in La Liga.