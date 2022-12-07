Ghana forward Inaki Williams visits Athletic Bilbao camp after World Cup exit

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams paid a visit to Athletic Bilbao teammates in Lezama following Ghana's elimination from the World Cup.

The Athletic Club forward returned to Spain after the Black Stars were crashed out of the tournament at the group stage.

Williams started all three games as the four-time African champions won only one match at the World Cup.

Following Ghana exit, the striker went straight to camp to receive his itinerary ahead of his return to training.

Williams has been given a week off and will resume training on Monday, December 11 before competitive football returns.

The 28-year-old will be available for Athletic Club's mid-season friendly against Udinese before the Cup match against Sestao in Las Llanas

"I'm already in Lezama. I'm going to take a week's vacation to come back as strong as possible, the return comes hard and with a lot of desire and enthusiasm," said the forward.

Williams' junior brother, Nico Williams played for Spain at the World Cup as they reached the last 16, where they were eliminated by Morocco.