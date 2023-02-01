Ghana forward Inaki Williams voted best African player in La Liga

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has been named the best African player in the first round of the Spanish La Liga.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian, scored five goals in 18 matches to win the award.

Williams beat Yassine Bono (Sevilla FC), Reinildo Mandava (Atlético Madrid), Joseph Aidoo (RC Celta), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal CF), Youssouff Sabaly (Real Betis) and Djené Dakonam (Getafe CF) to win the top award.

“Iñaki Williams has long established himself as a fantastic footballer whose name will forever be etched in the LaLiga history books and he is a popular and worthy winner of the LaLiga Santander Mid Season African MVP Award," said Marcos Pelegrin, LaLiga’s Southern Africa Managing Director as quoted by Super Sport.

"The award is a tribute to the huge contribution made by so many world-class African players to LaLiga over the years and also an acknowledgement of the huge growth of LaLiga amongst Africa’s passionate football fans. We warmly congratulate Iñaki for this award and thank everyone who participated in this popular competition."

Williams' 362 run of consecutive games came to an end after missing the match against Celta Vigo over the weekend.