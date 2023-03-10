Ghana forward Inaki Williams wants to continue good run against Ter Stegen ahead of Barcelona clash

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams is hoping to extend his record against goalkeeper Andre Ter Stegen when Atletic Bilbao face Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has scored six times against the German shot-stopper, including the winner in the Super Cup.

"I scored 6 goals against Ter Stegen, and I hope to score again in the next match because we need to win, as it will give us a strong impetus to qualify for Europe,” he said ahead of the game.

“After the end of the Super Cup, when we were able to beat Barcelona, ​​I respectfully asked for Ter Stegen's shirt, and currently, I put it in a frame at my house," he added.

Athletic Bilbao are just four points adrift of European places and a win will see them close the gap on Villareal in sixth place.

Williams has been key for the Rojiblancos this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 22 matches.