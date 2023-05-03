Ghana forward Inaki Williams wins La Liga's fastest player of the month award

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams has scooped the fastest player of the month award in La Liga.

The 28-yea-old forward received the award after recording a 37.4 Km/h speed in the game against Barcelona in the month of March.

Williams scored in that game but was ruled out after a VAR check as the Rojiblancos lost 1-0 at the San Memes.

The Ghana international has been on an incredible run of form since the start of March, scoring five goals in his last six matches.

Williams scored in the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey against Osasuna but Athletic Club failed to advance on aggregate scoreline.

Athletic Bilbao are chasing an European place finish this season, and sit just two points behind seventh place Real Betis, who they host on Thursday.

His late penalty at Mallorca ensured their hopes of qualifying for Europe was alive.