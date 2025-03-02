Ghana forward Jerry Afriyie marks impressive CD Lugo debut in SD Tarazona clash

Black Stars forward Jerry Afriyie made his first appearance for Spanish club CD Lugo in their league game against SD Tarazona.

The 18-year-old climbed off the bench to star for Lugo despite their 2-1 defeat to Tarazona. Afriyie replaced Jon Cabo after the break and immediately made an impact, winning a penalty which was converted by Brian Mendoza.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead before the hour mark through a brace from Adrián Fuentes, who netted his first with a strong header before he added his second from the spot.

Afriyie joined CD Lugo in February on loan after sealing a deal to Al-Qadsiah from Ghanaian lower-tier side Thoughts FC.

The Ghana U20 star will spend the rest of the season at Lugo as part of his development before moving to Saudi to connect with his parent club.

The versatile forward is expected to make the Black Stars team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later in March.

Watch highlight below: