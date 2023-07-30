Ghana forward Joel Fameyeh scores for the second time in a row as Rubin Kazan draw against Orenburg

Ghanaian international forward Joel Fameyeh was on target for the second time in a row in the Russian Premier League when Rubin Kazan drew with FK Orenburg.

Fameyeh scored against his former team, who held Rubin Kazan to a 1-1 stalemate at the Ak Bars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old former Asokwa Deportivo player scored the opening goal of the matchday two fixture in the 35th minute, having connected a shot from midfielder Aleksandr Zotov.

The away team got themselves levelled with nine minutes to the end of the match Argentinian defender Matias Perez scored.

Fameyeh lasted 90 minutes of the game after he was replaced in stoppage-time by Soltmurad Bakaev.

The Ghanaian has begun the 2023-24 campaign with a bang, having scored twice in the opening two games of the season.

He was on target last week when Rubin Kazan fought out an absorbing 2-2 draw against Lokomotiv Moscow.