Ghana forward John Antwi reach new milestone in Egypt Cup

Ghana forward John Antwi continues to improve his records in the Egypt Cup after scoring in El-Makassa's win over Wadi Degla in the round of 16.

Antwi scored the winner as Makassa progressed after their 2-1 win over Degla.

The former Dreams FC forward played for Al-Ahli, Ismailli and Makassa in the Egypt Cup and has now scored ten goals in the competition.

Having played 12 times in the competition, the 26 year old scored three times for Ismailli in the Egypt Cup, four times for giants Al-Ahli and now three for El-Makassa.

BELOW IS THE BREAKDOWN

Number of games played- 12

Record: 10 goals

With Ismaili: 3 goals

Al Ahli: 4 goals

With El-Makassa : 3 goals