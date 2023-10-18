Ghana forward Jordan Ayew blames inexperience for USA defeat

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew believes inexperience affected the team during the international friendly against the United States.

The four-time African champions were hammered 4-0 at the GEODIS Park following a disastrous first-display.

Ayew, one of the most experienced players in the Black Stars team, has pleaded for time for the new players in the squad.

"First of all, I feel like we need a bit of time because it is a new group with a lot of new players and most of the players are inexperienced so it is not easy but we are working on it because we know we don't have time and these type of game is a reality check," he said.

"We know our level but we have to keep working hard to get this equation together and learn how to play together but it will come with time but we also know that football does not need time so we are pushing hard and trying our best to better our performance as a team and with time, it will come."

Ghana lost both friendlies in the October international break.