Ghana forward Jordan Ayew captains Crystal Palace for first time

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew had the honour of captaining Crystal Palace for the first time during their EFL Cup fifth-round clash against Manchester United on Tuesday.

This marked a significant moment in Ayew's career at the club, highlighting his growing importance since joining them five years ago.

Ayew's diligent efforts and dedication to the team have earned him the trust of his teammates and manager Roy Hodgson, resulting in his appointment as captain for the Old Trafford encounter.

While the match didn't go in Crystal Palace's favour, with Manchester United securing a 4-0 victory, Ayew displayed his commitment on the field.

During the game, Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro scored first-half goals for Manchester United, and Anthony Martial added another in the second half.

Ayew's performance didn't go unnoticed, as he was the most fouled player on the pitch, suffering four fouls.

Although Ayew is still pursuing his first goal of the season for Palace, he has already achieved recognition by being named the club's Player of the Month for August.

Earlier this month, Ayew had picked up a minor injury but has since recovered and returned to his top form.