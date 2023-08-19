Ghana forward Jordan Ayew delighted Michael Olise chose Crystal Palace over Chelsea

Jordan Ayew is happy Crystal Palace were able to nail Michael Olise down by extending his contract at the Selhusrt Park despite interest from Chelsea.

The French winger singed a four-year contract extension after Chelsea showed interest in his services.

According to Ayew, keeping players like Olise and Eberechie Eze was massive for the club, with the South London side ready to compete in the new campaign.

"It would be massive to keep them," he told Sky Sports when asked about the futures of Olise and Eze. "We want the club to bring in top players. We always want to have top players in order to have good competition for places.

"It's the club that will decide so it's something I can't really talk about, but it can only be a positive thing as it shows that the players are doing well."

Ayew got off to a good start this season after serving the assist for the winner against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane non opening day.

The Eagles travel to North London on Monday to face Arsenal.