Ghana forward Jordan Ayew earns praise from Peter Drury

Premier League commentator Peter Drury had high words of admiration for Jordan Ayew's performance in Crystal Palace's match against Arsenal.

The Ghaan forward was one of Palace's best players on Monday night. Ayew exhibited his industrious nature and strong work ethic, putting in a remarkable effort for the Eagles, who unfortunately were on the losing side.

Notably, Ayew played a crucial role in granting Palace a numerical advantage on the field. He drew a foul from Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, leading to the Gunners' player receiving a red card and leaving his team with ten men.

Drury's commentary reflected his appreciation for Ayew's selflessness on the pitch. Despite wearing the number nine jersey traditionally associated with goal-scoring forwards, Ayew's focus on hard work and team contribution stood out.

"One of the most selfless players you are likely to see. Wears a number nine but no way glory hunter," Drury remarked.

Ayew has spent four seasons at Crystal Palace, firmly establishing himself as a pivotal figure within the team. His versatility and commitment have made him a valued asset on the field.

Throughout the 2022/2023 season, Ayew's contributions were pivotal in Palace's fight for survival. Despite a managerial change from Patrick Vieira to Roy Hodgson, Ayew's consistent performances and crucial goals underscored his importance to the squad. With four assists and three goals, he played a key role in their campaign.

While the new season started on a promising note for Ayew with an assist against Sheffield United, the encounter against Arsenal saw his efforts thwarted as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Selhurst Park. Despite the loss, Ayew's dedication and impactful presence did not go unnoticed.