Ghana forward Jordan Ayew emerges as Premier League's best dribbler in 2023

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew ended 2023 as the top dribbler in the English Premier League.

The Crystal Palace attacker completed the most dribbles (84) to sit top of the chart at the end of an outstanding year.

Ayew is also enjoying an amazing season at the South London club, having scored two Premier League goals and provided five assists in 19 matches.

The former Swansea City attacker starred as Crystal Palace defeated Brentford on Sunday before leaving for Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. His absence will be a huge blow for the Eagles.

“It was important to win. Today’s my last game because I'll be off to the Africa Cup of Nations. I wanted to go with a win," said Ayew after the game.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland finished the year with the most goals (29) while Mohamed Salah led the assist chart with 15.

Fulham's Bernard Leno made the most saves with Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United creating the most chances (133).

Below is the complete stats chart for 2023 in the EPL