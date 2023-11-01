Ghana forward Jordan Ayew expresses delight as he extends stay with Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has voiced his elation after signing a contract extension with Crystal Palace, securing his future with the club until June 2025.

In a heartfelt statement, Ayew shared his deep affection for the club, saying, "It feels great. I think everyone knows how much I love this club. I feel immense pride every time I put on the Palace shirt; this club is my home, and signing a new contract shows that."

Ayew also paid tribute to the passionate and unwavering support of Crystal Palace fans, hailing them as the "12th man." He emphasized the unique bond between the team and its supporters, highlighting their unflagging dedication.

The Ghanaian striker expressed his gratitude to key figures within the club, including the manager, Roy Hodgson, whom he deeply respects. Ayew also acknowledged the support and presence of Chairman Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman, stating, "They're always there when you need them." He didn't forget to mention the close-knit relationship with all the staff at the club, emphasizing the strong bond that exists within the Palace family.

Ayew's contract extension comes after a string of standout performances in the 2023/24 season. He notably scored a spectacular half-volley against Tottenham Hotspur, played crucial roles in setting up goals against Sheffield United, Brentford, and Plymouth, and was honoured with the cinch Player of the Month award for August.

Since joining Crystal Palace on loan from Swansea City in August 2018, Ayew has been a consistent presence in the team, featuring in 186 matches across all competitions. His dedication and reliability were further demonstrated by his appearance in all 41 of Palace's games in the previous season.