Ghana forward Jordan Ayew makes EA FC Team of the Week

Jordan Ayew has been named in EA FC's Team of the Week for the first time this season after his excellent display for Crystal Palace.

The 32-year-old scored a thunderous goal against Everton before delivering an assist and netting a goal against Burnley in the space of six days.

The Ghana international scored an improved rating of 85 to make the best players for week 24 across the globe.

He joins Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk, Roberto Firminio of Al Ahli and former Crystal Palace forward, Christian Benteke, who now plays for DC United to make the team of the week.

The former Swansea star also becomes only the third Palace player to make EA FC's team of the week, with Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise the previous entrants.

Ayew is enjoying a decent season in the Premier League, having scored four goals and provided six assists in the ongoing campaign.

His goal against Everton has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month while he is also the favourite to win Palace Player of the Month.