Ghana forward Jordan Ayew opens up on Crystal Palace approach for new season

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has urged his Crystal Palace teammates to build up from their performances last season.

The Eagles produced a strong finish to stay off the drop at the turn of the year in the last campaign.

Ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season on Friday, Ayew remains confident the South London outfit can achieve their target.

“We need to stay humble and keep on working hard, because we know we have a lot of work to do if we want to be at the top," he told Crystal Palace TV.

“We need to improve on certain aspects of the game and we know that demands time, but we’ll get there. The most important thing is to always put in performances and show that we’re building on what we did last season, and to continue playing strongly.

“We need to build on what we did last season. We want to move forwards from that and keep on pushing, putting in good performances and enjoying ourselves on the pitch, working hard together as a team. Hopefully, the sky’s the limit.”

Crystal Palace start the new season with a trip to Sheffield United.