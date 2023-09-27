Ghana forward Jordan Ayew praises Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew praised the performance of young talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during the club's EFL Cup match against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Despite Palace's 4-0 defeat and elimination from the EFL Cup in the fifth round, Ayew was impressed by Rak-Sakyi's performance and described him as a future talent. Rak-Sakyi, who has Ghanaian roots, had previously performed well during a loan spell at Charlton.

During an interview with Palace TV, Ayew expressed his happiness for the emerging talents and their opportunities with the senior team.

“Jes is a very good player. He’s a future talent and did well at Charlton [on loan last season]. David is a good young player," the 33-year-old told Palace TV.

“I’m happy for them that they’re having opportunities now – it’s for them to seize them," he added.

In addition to acknowledging the potential of the club's rising stars, Ayew issued a warning to Manchester United ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Despite Palace's unconvincing start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, Ayew's leadership and experience could play a crucial role in their efforts to improve their league performance.