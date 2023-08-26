Ghana forward Jordan Ayew provides assist in Crystal Palace draw at Brentford

Jordan Ayew proved once again to be Crystal Palace's creative spark after serving the assist for Joachim Andersen's goal in the game against Brentford.

The Ghana international's clever control and pass in the box from Andersen, who fired home to level for the Eagles in the second half.

Brentford had taken an early first half lead through Kevin Schade.

The South London side have netted two goals in the Premier League this season, and both were created by the 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp, who was making his 201st appearance in the English topflight for Palace, was replaced after the break by Naouirou Ahamada.

Youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was an unused substitute for Crystal Palace.