Ghana forward Jordan Ayew reacts after Crystal Palace's draw at Brentford

Jordan Ayew has lauded his Crystal Palace teammates after travelling to the Gtech Community Stadium to secure a point against Brentford.

The Ghana international produced a moment of magic to serve the assist for Joachim Andersen's leveller as the Eagles continue run away from home.

The former Swansea City star has been Palace's main creator this season, also serving the assist in the 1-0 win at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United.

"A good point at a tough place. Thank you for your amazing support yesterday," he wrote on Instagram after the match.

The Eagles will next play Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup second round before welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was impressed by his team's performance against The Bees.

“It was quite important to bounce back in some way today. In the first-half I thought we were a little bit flat," he said.

“I don’t think we were anything like we’ve been, but the coaching staff, in discussions with the video scout during the game, hit upon a better system of play in the second-half which gave us more chance to give the players more freedom."