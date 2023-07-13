Ghana forward Jordan Ayew receives tempting offer from Saudi Arabia

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew could be ending his long spell in the English Premier League following a 'big money' offer on his table from Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old could join a long list of Premier League players who have departed to compete in the Saudi Pro League due to the financial commitment of various clubs in the Asian country.

According to former BBC Sports Journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, Jordan Ayew who earns around 40,000 euros ($44,762.60) a week is presented with an offer that would see him earn a whopping $175,000 per-week offer by a Pro League side.

For the move to materialise, the former Swansea City forward will have to accept the offer while his club okays the move.

A decision is expected to be reached in the next two days as clubs look to finalise their important deals before the season begins.

Jordan Ayew joined the Eagles in 2019 and has remained a key player in the last four seasons where he has succeded in breaking the long-standing record as the Ghanaian with the most goals in the Premier League with 33 goals.

Prior to playing for Palace, Jordan Ayew first joined the English top flight through Aston Villa where he made 58 appearances. He also featured for Swansea City and made the same number of appearances.