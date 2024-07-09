Ghana forward Jordan Ayew resumes pre-season with Crystal Palace

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has resumed pre-season preparation with Crystal Palace ahead of the start of the new season.

The Ghana international, a key figure at the South London club, returned to England this week to start preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Ayew enjoyed an extended break following his involvement in international duty, missing the friendly against Sutton over the weekend.

However, his return to Selhurst is huge boost for manager Oliver Glasner, who hopes to get his team ready and fit ahead of the new campaign.

The 32-year-old forward is expected to take part in the upcoming friendlies including August's game against FC Nantes in London.

The experienced forward has been influential for the club since joining them in 2019 from Swansea City.

Ayew was Ghana's best player during June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic after netting the winner in Bamako and a hat-trick in Kumasi.