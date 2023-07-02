Ghana forward Jordan Ayew reveals childhood disinterest in competitive football

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has opened up about his childhood and his initial lack of interest in playing competitive football.

In an interview with his club's official website, Ayew shared his journey from playing for fun among friends to becoming a professional footballer.

The Ghanaian international disclosed that he never felt compelled to follow in the footsteps of his father, the legendary Abedi Pele, during his early years. As a result, Ayew primarily played football for enjoyment and among his friends.

"My parents always told us we should do whatever makes us happy, and they will be behind us. They will tell us the truth, be honest with us, and make sure we grow well. They just wanted us to be happy," Ayew explained.

During his youth, Ayew preferred playing football with his friends from the neighbourhood rather than engaging in organized competitions.

The thought of joining a team and practising regularly did not appeal to him at the time. He simply wanted to live a normal life and spend time with his friends after school.

However, everything changed when Ayew reached the age of 10 and decided to join an Under-12s team in his local area. It was during this period that his genuine passion for the game started to blossom.

"The real love for the game started for me," Ayew revealed.

Now 31 years old, Ayew has established himself as a key player for Crystal Palace, featuring in all 38 matches of the recently concluded Premier League season. He contributed seven goal involvements, scoring four goals and providing three assists for the Eagles.

In addition to his club commitments, Ayew also represents the Ghanaian national team, Black Stars. Recently, he played 80 minutes in Ghana's disappointing draw against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.