Ghana forward Jordan Ayew reveals he wanted to quit Olympique Marseille academy just after four months 

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew says he wanted to quit being at the Olympique Marseille academy just after four months.

The striker joined Marseille as an academy player at age 13, before going on to make 111 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants – scoring a total of 14 goals.

The 31-year-old who graduated from the academy to play for the senior team before moving to England revealed it was difficult leaving family behind at that tender age.

According to the Ghana international he made the decision with the blessing of his dad before joining the academy even though his mum was not in support.

After spending some days at the academy, he decided to quit and come home.

Ayew was sharing his journey with the club's website from France to the Premier League.

“My mum didn’t want me to stay there because she felt I was not ready, but my dad said: ‘Listen, just let him go for one or two years.’ She was not happy, because she wanted me to come back home. I went when I was 14 – and didn’t come back until I was 23!” Ayew remembers.

“It was a massive change. I was sad – honestly, after four months I called my mum and said: ‘I want to come home, I cannot do it.’ My dad said: ‘You are not coming home. You made a decision and you need to honour that decision.’”