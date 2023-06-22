Ghana forward Jordan Ayew reveals mother left stadium early in win against South Korea

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew recently shared an interesting anecdote about his mother's reaction to the intense World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea last year.

The match, which took place at the Education City Stadium in Qatar, saw Ghana relinquish a 2-0 lead, allowing the South Koreans to equalise through a couple of defensive errors.

Mohammed Kudus, eventually scored the winning goal, securing Ghana's first and only victory in the tournament.

However, Ayew's mother, who was in attendance to support her two sons, Jordan and Andre, couldn't bear the pressure exerted by the South Korean team and left the stadium before the match concluded.

"My Mum, after 65 or 70 minutes, she couldn't watch the game anymore. She had to leave the stadium! We like [the tension] like that, we enjoy it," Ayew disclosed. "It was very stressful for her. She is very passionate about the game as well, so she just couldn't watch. With her two sons playing, it was not easy for her."

The win against South Korea boosted the Black Stars' confidence as they prepared to face their rivals, Uruguay, in their third group stage game. However, Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat, marking their exit from the tournament.