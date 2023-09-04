Ghana forward Jordan Ayew set sights on 2023 AFCON qualification 

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has set his sights on helping the Black Stars secure qualification to next year's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars go into the game in need of a win to secure a spot in the continent's flagship competition.

Jordan who is part of the 25-man squad for the final qualifier against Central African Republic in Kumasi emphasized the importance of qualifying for the game.

“The most important thing is that we should qualify and after we see, the most important thing is [the] qualification.

“We are not yet qualified, the most important thing is for us to qualify and when the time comes, we see.” Jordan Ayew told Radio Gold Sports.

Ghana leads group E with 9 points, two better than the visitors from five games and needs a draw or a win to progress to the delayed edition of the tournament next year.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations in 41 years and will aim to end the drought under coach Hughton.