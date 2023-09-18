Ghana forward Jordan Ayew suffers early injury exit in Crystal Palace's match Against Aston Villa

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew was forced off the field early in the first half of Saturday's game against Aston Villa due to a leg injury.

The club plans to assess the extent of the injury on Monday.

The 32-year-old forward has been a reliable presence for Crystal Palace since joining in 2019, missing only one game due to injury during his time with the club.

Ayew, who has been a key player for the Eagles this season, had to leave the field after just 25 minutes during the match against Aston Villa, which ended in a 3-1 defeat for Crystal Palace.

His injury comes as a significant setback for the team, as Ayew has been instrumental in their performances this season. Palace are expected provide more information on the extent of his injury this week.

The forward has made a brilliant start to the season and was named Crystal Palace Player of the Month for August before the international break.