Ghana forward Joseph Painstil named Man of the Match in KRC Genk's big win

Joseph Painstil has bagged another Man of the Match award after an outstanding display for KRC Genk against KV Mechelen in the Belgium league.

The Ghana international scored and created an assist as the league leaders strolled to a 3-1 win on Friday night.

The home side opened the scoring of the match through Colombian defender Daniel Munoz in the 9th minute after receiving a pass from 18-year-old Bilal El Khannous.

Mechelen responded swiftly with the equalising goal six minutes later after Rob Schoofs scored with a curled shot in the 15th minute.

Genk retook the lead few moments after the second half kick-off after Paintsil's pass found Mexican defender Gerardo Arteaga who scored from close range.

Paintsil rounded off the victory for Genk in the additional minutes of the match with a fabulous goal after receiving a sweet pass from Tresor Ndayishimiye.

Genk lead the pack with 40 points after 15 rounds, seven points ahead of second placed Royal Antwerp.

Paintsil has been involved in ten goals for Genk in the Belgian top-tier this campaign having scored 6 and assisted other 4 after 12 appearances.