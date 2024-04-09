Ghana forward Joseph Painstil suffers racist abuse during MLS clash between LA Galaxy and LAFC

Ghana forward Joseph Painstil was racially abused during the Major League Soccer derby between Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles FC.

The 26-year-old suffered racist remarks on social media as LA Galaxy suffered a 2-1 defeat to their main rival LA FC.

Los Angeles FC have reported the incident to the MLS, with investigations already opened to find the culprits. The club is standing by the player and are ready to hand him the necessary support to continue his career in the United States.

"LA Galaxy forward Joseph Painstil was the victim of a racist social media incident following Saturday's match against LA FC. The club stands with Joseph and anyone who has suffered racist abuse through social media and anywhere else," wrote LA Galaxy in a statement on social media.

"The incident was immediately reported to the Major League Soccer. We are working with the MLS to ensure Joseph has all the resources and support he needs at this time.

"There is no place for racism in our community, in our league or anywhere else in society."

Painstil joined the MLS giants in February as a Designated player after leaving Belgium giants KRC Genk.