Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil anticipates international break after Genk's draw against Gent

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil is eagerly anticipating the international break following his performance in Genk's 1-1 draw against Gent in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The forward, who started the match and was substituted in stoppage time, played a role in helping his team secure a point in the closely contested game. The first half of the match ended without any goals scored by either team.

Genk broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Andi Zeqiri found the back of the net, but Gent responded with a goal from Matisse Samoise to level the score.

After the game, Paintsil took to social media, writing, "We move. See you after the international break #genkies," indicating his excitement about the upcoming break.

Paintsil has been named in the Black Stars squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America. He is expected to travel from his current base to join the Black Stars team for the international fixtures.