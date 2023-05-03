Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil blames departure of Nigerian striker for delay Genk's league triumph

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil insists the departure of Nigerian forward Paul Onauchu to Southampton has affected Genk's campaign.

KRC Genk lead the Belgium Pro League but have to battle the best teams in the playoffs to be crowned champions.

And according to Paintsil, the title would have been wrapped up before the post-season if Onauch stayed in the winter transfer window.

“We are not going to let Club Brugge become,” Paintsil told Nieuwsblad.

“If Onuachu were still here, we might have had a ten-point lead, and the playoffs wouldn’t have to be played," he added.

The former Tema Youth attacker scored as Genk thrashed champions Club Brugge to maintain their place at the top of the table.

“Club Brugge is always to be feared in the playoffs, but we believe that we will become champions. The disappointment would be great if we do not win, but I am convinced that I will not be disappointed," continued Paintsil.

Paintsil has been in incredible form this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 15 assists for KRC Genk. He is currently on the radar of Brighton, Brentford and Leeds United.