Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil disappointed with KRC Genk's heavy loss to Union SG

KRC Genk suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Royale Union Saint Gilloise on Sunday, with Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil expressing his disappointment with the team's performance.

The defeat marks Genk's seventh straight loss on the road, and they have struggled to find form away from home for months. After the game, Paintsil criticised the team's effort and called on his teammates to improve their performance.

"We didn't fight. It was like we were playing a game for nothing. Why? I have no idea, but I am very disappointed. This was not our best football at all. You also saw everyone looking at each other. What is the point here next week we have something to put right for our fans," Paintsil told Sporza.

Genk coach Wouter Vrancken also spoke about the team's performance, noting that they will have a difficult time winning the title.

"However, the difficulty does not lie in the number of points that we have to make up, but in the number of teams that we have to pass. Well, now we can say that we are the underdog," Vrancken said.

Despite the setback, Genk still has a chance to redeem themselves in their upcoming matches. Paintsil and his teammates will need to regroup and work hard to turn things around for their fans.