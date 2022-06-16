Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil donates to boyhood club Fadama Ajax

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has made a donation to his boyhood club, Fadama Ajax FC.

The KRC Genk player, who is currently on vacation in Accra after returning from the Black Stars' camp, paid a visit to his boyhood club and donated to them.

He donated a set of jerseys, gloves, cones, and footballs to the club where he began his playing career before moving to Red Bull Ghana's youth team in 2014 and later Tema Youth FC.

Paintsil also shared some exciting moments with some of the club's younger members in order to inspire them in their chosen careers.

He led some team training sessions and shared some basic tips with the young players on how to improve their game.

Paintsil played for the Black Stars in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.

Since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2017, Paintsil has made five appearances.