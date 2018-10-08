Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil excited to open goalscoring account for KRC Genk

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil has expressed his delight after getting off the mark for KRC Genk in their 5-1 spanking of KAA Gent in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League at the GHELAMCO-arena on Sunday evening.

Paintsil, who joined the Blue and White lads in the summer, has failed to failed to register his name on the scoresheet after seven games in the Belgian top-flight league.

Mbwana Samatta opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Paintsil doubled the lead two minutes later.

Dieumerci N'Dongala scored the third goal on 27 minutes before Dylan Bronn pulled one back for the home side.

Ruslan Malinovskyi restored Genk's 3-0 lead with the fourth goal in the 67th minute and Paintsil made it 5-1 after 73 minutes.

“I’m very happy today, we played very well as a team and finally I got my goals.Even though I wasn’t pressured when the goals were not coming but I always felt I needed my first goal to come," Paintsil told Ghanacrusader.com

He also admitted how tough an opposition Gent were on the day.

“Gent are a good team here in Belgium ,they play and defend well, but we put in a good performance and deserved the win today.

“I really wanted to score my first goal and I’m happy and thank God to have scored two goals today.”