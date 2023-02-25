Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil grabs 11th goal of the season in Genk’s win against Oostende

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil continued with his impeccable scoring form this season as Genk thrashed Oostende 3-0 in the Jupiler Pro League round of 27.

The 25-year-old was on the scoresheet as Genk secured the win to go top of the table with 66 points.

Paintsil increased his goal account to 11 goals this season, his best so far in his professional career.

Genk were rewarded after a strong start with the opening goal of the game from Daniel Munoz in the ninth minute.

Mbwana Samatta increased the lead for Genk in the 41st minute as the home side went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Paintsil scored the third goal of the game in the second half to seal the win for the league leaders.

The Ghana international has now scored 11 goals in 23 appearances with 10 assists this season.

Paintsil Is currently in contention for Genk’s Player of the Season due to his impressive performances.