KRC Genk celebrated a triumphant 3-1 victory over KAS Eupen in the Belgium Pro League, propelled by a stellar performance from Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil.

Yira Sor initiated the scoring for Genk, securing the lead with a goal orchestrated by Bryan Heynen just before halftime.

In the 56th minute, Paintsil left an indelible mark on the match, doubling Genk's advantage with a goal set up by Bilal El Khannous.

Despite Eupen's Regan Charles-Cook pulling one back in the 65th minute, Genk maintained control.

The conclusive moment arrived in stoppage time when Toluwalase Arokodare, guided by youngster Christopher Baah Bonsu's pass, sealed the victory for Genk.

Paintsil, who showcased his prowess not only by finding the net but also by delivering four assists in the 17 games he has played in the Belgium Pro League.

His impactful 81-minute display in this encounter earned him acclaim, with compatriot Bonsu Baah taking over for the remaining minutes and contributing to Genk's decisive third goal.

This commanding win further solidifies Genk's standing in the league, with Paintsil emerging as a key figure in their pursuit of success.