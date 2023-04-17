Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil named in Belgium Pro League Team of the Week

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has been included in Sofascore's Team of the Week for the Belgium Pro League.

The former Tema Youth winger displayed an impressive performance on Sunday, scoring two goals to lead KRC Genk to a 5-2 victory over RSC Anderlecht.

The match saw a flurry of goals, with Mbwana Samatta opening the scoring for KRC Genk in the 36th minute. However, seven minutes later, Islam Slimani equalised for Anderlecht, making it 1-1. In injury time just before half-time, Outtara Mohammed scored to give KRC Genk a 2-1 lead.

After the break, Paintsil extended KRC Genk's lead with a goal, before completing his brace in the 87th minute. El Khannous scored four minutes later, securing a comfortable win for KRC Genk.

Anders Dreyer scored Anderlecht's second consolation goal in the defeat. Ghanaian players Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu also featured for Anderlecht in the match.

Paintsil's exceptional performance took his goal contributions to 24 for the season, having scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists.