Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil named in Team of the Week in Belgium

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil's exceptional performance in the opening weekend of the Belgian Pro League has earned him a well-deserved place in the Team of the Week.

The talented player showcased his skills and impact on the field, continuing his impressive form from the previous season.

Paintsil's outstanding display saw him named the man of the match as he played a crucial role in Genk's commanding 4-0 victory over RWD Molenbeek. The forward was instrumental in his team's success, contributing with two crucial assists during the thrilling encounter.

His stellar performance did not go unnoticed, as renowned football analysis platform Sofascore included him in their prestigious Team of the Week.

Paintsil's ability to create opportunities and influence the game caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.

The 25-year-old was in top form last season, and his impressive skills were recently recognised when he was named Genk's third-best player.

Last season, he showcased his goal-scoring and playmaking abilities, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 36 league games, playing a vital role in Genk's pursuit of the championship.