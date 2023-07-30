Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil named Man of the Match after Genk’s opening day win

Genk's star forward, Joseph Paintsil, showed no signs of slowing down as he delivered a Man of the Match performance in the team's first match of the new season, propelling them to a comfortable 4-0 victory over RWD Molenbeek on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was in top form last season, and his impressive skills were recently recognised when he was named Genk's third-best player. Last season, he showcased his goal-scoring and playmaking abilities, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 36 league games, playing a vital role in Genk's pursuit of the championship.

In the first match against RWD Molenbeek, Paintsil continued to display his brilliance. He played a key role in opening the scoring after just 30 minutes, assisting Gambia forward Alieu Fadera's goal. Seven minutes later, Bryan Heynen added a second goal, and then Daniel Muñoz found the net in the 44th minute, giving Genk a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime. In the 70th minute, Paintsil once again showcased his playmaking prowess, providing an assist for Genk's fourth goal, sealing the team's victory.

The Ghanaian's outstanding performance has not gone unnoticed, as scouts from French Ligue 1 side Lille were reportedly in attendance at the match, expressing interest in a potential summer signing. Premier League clubs and other European teams are also closely monitoring Paintsil after his exceptional display last season.