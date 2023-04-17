Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil picks up award after brace against Anderlecht

Joseph Paintsil was awarded the Man of the Match award after leading Genk to a resounding 5-2 victory over Anderlecht on Sunday.

Paintsil's impressive performance helped Genk to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table as they closed in on the league title.

The Ghana forward scored twice and provided an assist to secure three points for his team. Mbwana Samatta opened the scoring for Genk in the 36th minute, but Islam Slimani equalized for Anderlecht just before half-time. Mohammed Aziz Quattara restored Genk's lead with a goal just before the break.

After the interval, Joseph Paintsil scored his first goal of the game in the 49th minute to make it 3-1. He then set up Bilal El Khannous for Genk's fourth goal, registering his 11th assist of the season.

Although Anders Dreyer reduced the deficit for Anderlecht in the 64th minute, Paintsil completed his brace in the 87th minute to seal the victory.

Paintsil has been in excellent form this season and has scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in the ongoing campaign.