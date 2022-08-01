Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil registers assist as Genk beat Standard Liege 3-1

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil registered an assist in Genk's 3-1 win against St.Liege in round two of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was impressive in the game for Genk before he was substituted after the 72nd mark.

Cyril Dessers scored the opening goal for Genk in the fifth minute through the assist from Joseph Paintsil.

Tresor Ndayishimiye increased the lead for the home side in the 16th minute before Denis Mihai Dragus reduced the lead for St.Leige in the 24th minute.

Genk were awarded a penalty in the 29th minute which was converted by Cyril Dessers as he grabbed his second goal in the game.

Joseph Paintsil has been in fine form this season and has made two appearances with one assist in the ongoing campaign.

He had a rating of 8.1 for his performance according to FotMob.